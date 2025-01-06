Markets
Will foreign investors return to Indian markets in 2025?
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 06 Jan 2025, 12:22 PM IST
SummaryExperts believe that if the upcoming budget strikes the right chord with investors, Indian markets could soon see FIIs return with renewed vigour.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : While FIIs gave India the cold shoulder in 2024, DIIs demonstrated remarkable resilience, maintaining strong inflows. In October, when Indian markets saw the largest foreign institutional investor (FII) sell-off of the year at ₹91,933.64 crore, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stepped in with the highest monthly net purchases of ₹105,253.33 crore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less