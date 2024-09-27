Markets
Foreign investors pile $11 billion into Indian markets in nine months
Summary
- Overseas buyers net invested $5.9 billion into domestic stocks in September alone so far, beating EM peers.
India surpassed emerging markets peers to again solidify its status as a premier destination for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), drawing consistent inflows despite bouts of turbulence and concerns over high valuations.
