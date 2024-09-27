“FPIs have been more cautious in the secondary market, particularly in sectors like banking, metals, and automobiles, where concerns over valuations, global economic factors, and profitability are prompting some selloffs," said Turakhia. “However, sectors like IT, healthcare, FMCG, and telecom have continued to see strong inflows. In the year so far, these overseas investors have pulled their money from sectors such as financial services and construction. Sectors like automobile, technology, FMCG, and manufacturing are expected to thrive with government policies playing a pivotal role in shaping their growth trajectories."