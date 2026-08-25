FPIs are back in India. Their bets show they’re still not sold

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are returning to Indian equities, but the buying is far from a broad vote of confidence.
FPIs invested more than ₹25,000 crore in Indian stocks between 1 and 24 August, the strongest monthly inflow since September 2024, after putting ₹20,200 crore into the market in July. If the trend holds, foreign investors will have bought Indian equities for two consecutive months for the first time this year—a sharp reversal from the record monthly outflow of nearly ₹1.2 trillion in March.