Foreign investors likely to continue pulling out funds

“DIIs are supporting the market with every FII selling for the last four-five months. DIIs have added Indian equity of $24 billion in FY22 till date, while FIIs turned net sellers and sold $13 billion for the same period," said Neeraj Chadawar, head, quantitative equity research, Axis Securities. DIIs will continue to support the market as long as SIP flows are robust and once the quantum and number of rate hikes are known to the market, flows are likely to stabilize in the second half of CY22, and follow fundamentals drivers such as growth and earnings, Chadawar said.