Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have raised their stake in Talbros Automotive Components, one of the portfolio stocks of ace investors Dolly Khanna and Vijay Kedia . As per Talbros Automotive Components shareholding pattern for recently ended Q3FY22, FPIs have increased their stake in the company from 0.02 per cent in September 2021 quarter to 0.21 per cent in December 2021 quarter. In fact, Vijay Kedia too joined Dolly Khanna as investor in this multibagger stock during October to December 2021 quarter.

Talbros Automotive Components shareholding pattern for Q3FY22

According to Talbros Automotive Components shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, FPIs hold 26,464 shares of the company, which is 0.21 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. FPI's shareholding in September 2021 quarter stood at 2,256 shares or 0.02 per cent. So, in Q3FY22, FPIs raised their stake in the company from 0.02 per cent to 0.21 per cent buying an additional 24,208 company shares in the recently ended December 2021 quarter.

Talbros Automotive Components shareholding pattern for Q3FY22 also inform that ace investor Vijay Kedia joined Dolly Khanna as investor in this multibagger stock. The Kolkata-born trader investor bought 2.80 lakh company shares, which is 2.27 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company whereas Dolly Khanna holds 2,11,120 shares or 1.71 per cent stake in the company.

Talbros Automotive Components share price history

Talbros Automotive Components shares have given stellar return to its investors in recent times. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹395 to ₹535 apiece levels, logging near 35 per cent rise in this period whereas in last 6 month, it has shot up to the tune of around 75 per cent. In last one year, Talbros Automotive Components share price has appreciated from around ₹180 to ₹535 per share levels, rising around 200 per cent in this period.

