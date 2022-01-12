Talbros Automotive Components shares have given stellar return to its investors in recent times. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹395 to ₹535 apiece levels, logging near 35 per cent rise in this period whereas in last 6 month, it has shot up to the tune of around 75 per cent. In last one year, Talbros Automotive Components share price has appreciated from around ₹180 to ₹535 per share levels, rising around 200 per cent in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}