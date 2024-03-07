Foreign investors tap small and mid-cap firms to seek the next winners in booming Indian stock market
The number of firms with more than 10% overseas shareholding rose to 275 on the BSE 500 Index as of December-end, versus 257 a year ago, according to a Bloomberg analysis of foreign institutional ownership data. The increase was largely fueled by minnows.
Overseas investors looking to boost returns in India’s booming stock market are increasing exposure to small- and mid-cap companies that are outperforming larger peers.
