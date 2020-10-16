Foreign investors to tap Sebi over curbs on NRI investment

“Covid-19 has adversely impacted all travel plans and this is significantly hurting business development. Due to lack of in-person meetings with clients, business expansion has taken a beating and funds have not seen fresh foreign inflows. This trend is likely to continue over the next six-nine months and this will definitely affect future fund-raising prospects as well. We also envisage further fund outflows. The cap on investments by NRIs through the FPI route will only make matters worse," said one of the two persons cited above, adding that Sebi’s suspicion is restricting the growth of home-grown asset managers.