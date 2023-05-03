FPIs close out record bearish bets on benchmark indices2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Analysts are extrapolating this to mean the market has priced in the worst-case scenario of the Fed not taking a pause on rate hikes.
MUMBAI : Days before the US Fed meeting on Wednesday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned marginally bullish on Nifty and Bank Nifty derivatives contracts, reversing a record bearish stance from just over three weeks ago. Analysts are extrapolating this to mean the market has priced in the worst-case scenario of the Fed not taking a pause on rate hikes.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×