Foreign outflow at ₹758 crore from Indian stocks, DIIs buy ₹28 crore; What's triggering FII selling?3 min read 07 Sep 2023, 07:57 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹9,994.21 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹13,240.07 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹3,245.86 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak on Thursday, September 7, even as domestic markets settled at one-month high supported by gains in banks and power stocks. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested in stocks and were net buyers in today's session.
