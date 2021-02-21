OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Foreign portfolio investors invest 24,965 crore in February so far
According to depositories’ data, FPIs pumped in ₹24,204 crore into equities and ₹761 crore in the debt segment, taking the total net investment to ₹24,965 crore during February 1-19.
According to depositories’ data, FPIs pumped in 24,204 crore into equities and 761 crore in the debt segment, taking the total net investment to 24,965 crore during February 1-19.

Foreign portfolio investors invest 24,965 crore in February so far

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 02:35 PM IST PTI

  • According to depositories’ data, FPIs pumped in 24,204 crore into equities and 761 crore in the debt segment, taking the total net investment to 24,965 crore during February 1-19

NEW DELHI : Continuing their buying spree, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested 24,965 crore in Indian markets in February so far as various organisations predicted high economic growth for the country and the Union Budget boosted investor sentiment.

According to depositories’ data, FPIs pumped in 24,204 crore into equities and 761 crore in the debt segment, taking the total net investment to 24,965 crore during February 1-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

In the preceding month, FPIs were net investors of 14,649 crore.

"Various organisations, both national as well as international, have predicted a high economic growth for the upcoming year and the year after for India," said Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww.

S Ranganathan, head of research of LKP Securities added that FPIs remained positive on Indian markets as IMF predicted India to be the fastest growing economy in 2021.

"A pro-growth Budget aimed at leveraging the digital revolution is transformational and we expect FPI flows to continue next month as well aided by MSCI rebalancing," Ranganathan added.

In addition, the earnings season also turned out to be good, said Rusmik Oza, executive vice president, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities.

For emerging markets, Oza said flows have been muted in emerging markets this month to date.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Only India and Taiwan have received meaningful FPI flows this month to date, he added

Regarding debt segment, Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India said, FPIs have stayed away from Indian debt markets for a long time now "mainly on concerns around COVID-19, calibrated support by RBI and low interest rates."

Going ahead, the focus will be on how soon India gains economic momentum.

"However, the way markets are headed and given high valuations, there is a strong possibility of profit-booking at regular intervals, which could slow down the pace of net flows," Srivastava said.

Emerging markets like India may continue to receive foreign investments, as long as central banks globally adopt an accommodative stance in order to bring their economies back on track from the impact of coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout