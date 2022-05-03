Foreigners flee stock markets, domestic investors hold fort

With interest rates set to be hiked further in the US, the selling streak is unlikely to end soon. “A lot would depend on when the commodity inflation and supply shortage will end and when central banks signal that they are done with raising rates," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities. Monies withdrawn will be, among other things, diverted to other markets like Australia, Indonesia or Malaysia that could benefit from high commodity prices and whose valuations are better than those of India, he added.

