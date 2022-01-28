Forex reserves fall to USD 634.287 bln

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During the reporting week ended January 21, the dip in the reserves was on account of a drop in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday.
FCA declined by USD 1.155 billion to USD 569.582 billion in the reporting week. Expressed in dollar terms, FCA include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves increased by USD 567 million to USD 40.337 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by USD 68 million to USD 19.152 billion.
The country's reserve position with the IMF also dipped by USD 22 million to USD 5.216 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
