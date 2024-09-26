Forge Auto International IPO Day 1: Check here for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

Forge Auto International Limited IPO: The Initial public offering opened for subscription on 26 September 2024. Check here for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

Forge Auto International IPO: Subscription Status The IPO of Forge Auto International had been subscribed 1.47 time by 1.15 PM on 26 September, 2024. The public issue had been subscribed 1.93 times in the retail category, 0.85 times in the QIB category, and 1.22 times in the NII category.

Forge Auto International IPO: Key Dates September 26, 2024 is when subscriptions for the Forge Auto International IPO began, and it ends on September 30, 2024. On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the allocation for the Forge Auto International IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for the Forge Auto International IPO is Friday, October 4, 2024, and it will take place on the NSE SME.

Forge Auto International IPO: Subscription Details: The ₹31.10 crore Forge Auto International IPO is a book-built offering. This is a brand-new 28.8 lakh share offering.

The pricing range or price brand for the Forge Auto International IPO is ₹102 to ₹108 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 1200 shares. Hence the retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹129,600. For HNI, a minimum investment of two lots (2,400 shares) or ₹259,200 is required.

Forge Auto International IPO: GMP or Grey Market Premium For the Forge Auto International IPO, the GMP was +30, according to data from Investorgain.com. This suggests that the initial public offering (IPO) shares of Forge Auto International are accessible on the gray market for ₹30 more than the issue price.

This indicates that the market participants anticipate that Forge Auto International's share price will list at ₹138, which is a 27.78% premium over the ₹108 upper band of the issue price.