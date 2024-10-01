Forge Auto International IPO: Steps to check allotment status online; latest GMP as focus shifts to listing

  • Forge Auto International IPO closed for subscription on 30 September. The allotment is expected to be out soon. The company's shares are expected to list on October 4.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published1 Oct 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Forge Auto International IPO: The allocation for Forge International's initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, October 1.

The bidding for Forge Auto International IPO opened on September 26 and closed on September 30. The proposed listing date for Forge Auto International IPO is Friday, October 4. Forge Auto International shares will list on NSE SME.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Forge Auto International IPO, while Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the IPO of Forge Auto International.

Here are the steps to check allotment status online

Since Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar to the SME IPO, investors can check the allotment status online on Bigshare Services' website or the NSE website. Here's how:

 

Step 1- Go to the registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd's website by clicking on this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Step 2- Select any of the three servers on the Bigshare website to check the allocation status

Step3- Click on Company selection and thereafter from the dropdown select the company name Forge Auto Internationals Ltd (Note: The company name will only appear once the allotment is out)

Step 4 - Select from among any one of the following options it asks for - Application Number, Demat Account or PAN number.

Step 4- Enter the details pertaining to the option selected

Step 5 -Hit the Search button and don't forget to enter the Captcha code

 

Investors can also use the NSE website to check the status of Forge Auto International's IPO allotment by providing the required information.

 

Forge Auto International IPO: GMP or Grey Market Premium

Forge Auto International IPO GMP declined to 15 at the end of the subscription period. The GMP stood at 36 on day 2 of the IPO and 30 on day 1, according to data from Investorgain.com. This suggests that the shares of Forge Auto International are accessible in the grey market for 15 more than the issue price.

The current GMP shows that investors of Forge Auto International IPO expect the listing of Forge Auto International shares at 123 apiece, a 13.89% premium over the upper end of the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 03:17 PM IST
