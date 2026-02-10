Forget crypto, tech bubble fears - Blackrock CEO Larry Fink says staying invested is the real game

A short video clip circulating on X shows Larry Fink, chairman and chief executive officer of BlackRock, speaking in an interview with CNBC, where he downplayed the obsession with short-term market movements and fears around asset bubbles.

The clip, shared by an X user Documenting Saylor, captured Fink urging investors to focus on participation over prediction, particularly at a time when technology stocks and cryptocurrencies continue to see sharp swings.

“It’s not about our markets going up and down… is there a bubble in crypto or is there a bubble in technology… it’s about being in the market throughout the cycle,” he said in the clip. The comment reflects a view he has consistently held: that attempts to time markets often do more harm than good for long-term investors.

Larry Fink is among the most influential figures in global finance. As co-founder, chairman and CEO of BlackRock. His public comments on markets, investing behaviour and economic trends are closely watched by institutional investors, policymakers and retail participants alike.

Fink's Investment Strategy Fink has long argued that wealth creation is driven by staying invested through full market cycles rather than reacting to short-term volatility.

Speaking at a fireside chat in Mumbai alongside Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Fink urged investors to look beyond short-term volatility and focus on what he described as the “era of India.” He argued that sustained participation in capital markets, rather than attempts to time entries and exits, is central to long-term wealth creation.

According to Fink, capital that remains parked in low-yield savings instruments or on the sidelines fails to benefit from compounding, which has historically driven superior outcomes over long investment horizons.

He has also extended this thinking to technology and artificial intelligence. While acknowledging that some companies and business models may fail, Fink has said he does not see AI as a broad speculative bubble. Instead, he has warned that underinvestment could prove more damaging, particularly as global competition in AI accelerates and the technology becomes embedded across industries.

Fink’s comments on crypto, technology, AI and emerging markets reflect a single, consistent philosophy: markets will always be volatile, narratives will constantly shift, but long-term participation is what allows capital to compound. As debates around bubbles flare up once again, the BlackRock CEO’s viral reminder serves as a counterpoint to short-term panic—urging investors to stay the course through the full market cycle.