Forget moonshots. Investors want profit now.

The switch in investor mindset is down to bond yields. Money that flooded into risky ventures that won’t pay dividends for years, if ever, was much more acceptable when interest rates were near zero than when the alternative is a Treasury yielding almost 5%. The importance of the link shows up in ARKK’s correlation to Treasury yields: Recently, the ETF has had a strong tendency to fall when Treasury yields rise, as they have done this year, and rise when they fall, as they did last autumn. The ETF is down 16% this year.