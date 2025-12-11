Forget speed: Investor Vijay Kedia reveals why 'tortoise stocks' are outperforming multibaggers
Equitymaster 6 min read 11 Dec 2025, 08:00 am IST
Summary
An investor chasing multibaggers today isn’t just facing diminished potential for upside; they are actively exposed to the risk of “reverse multibaggers”—stocks that could lose a significant portion of their value.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the world of investing, the name Vijay Kedia commands a fair amount of respect. Renowned for his early bets on small- and mid-cap companies that went on to deliver monumental returns—multibaggers, in market parlance—Kedia’s insights are closely followed.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story