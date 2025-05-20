Forget the US downgrade. Here’s what really matters to the market.
SummaryInvestors should keep their eyes focused on corporate earnings, the key driver for future stock returns.
Investors reacted Monday morning to the U.S.’s credit rating before stocks rebounded later. A better bet is to focus on what really drives stock returns: corporate earnings.
