Forgotten SBI shares worth ₹500 bought in 1994 make a windfall for a family; sparks social media frenzy
Motiwala’s revelation emphasized the enduring power of equity investment. “The power of holding equity,” he wrote in his post, underlining the remarkable growth potential of long-term investments.
In an interesting tale of forgotten investments resurfacing, a family’s unexpected discovery of once-forgotten State Bank of India (SBI) shares has gone viral on social media. Dr. Tanmay Motiwala, a user on platform X, shared the compelling story of his grandparents’ investment of ₹500 in SBI shares 30 years back and its total value now.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started