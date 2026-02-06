Fortis Healthcare sets board meeting date to declare Q3 results 2026. Details here

The board of directors of Fortis Healthcare Limited is scheduled to meet on Friday, February 13, 2026 to consider and approve Q3 results, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

“….the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, February 13, 2026, to inter-alia, consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2025,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Fortis Healthcare reported an 86% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹328 crore for the quarter ending in September. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the healthcare giant had a net profit of ₹176 crore.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹2,331 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹1,988 crore in the corresponding period last year, as stated by Fortis Healthcare in a regulatory filing.