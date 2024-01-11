Fortis Healthcare share price gains 2%: up more than 50% in a year. Here's why
Stock Market Today- Fortis Healthcare gains more than 2% on Thursday adding to around 50% gains seen in the last one year. Analysts expect more gains led by rising average revenues per operating bed and multiple levers to support margin improvement leading to improved earnings outlook.
Fortis Healthcare saw its share price gain more than 2% on Thursday. The stock with gains of more than 50% in the last year is trading near 52-week highs seen recently. The gains are being led by rising occupancy, improved number of in patients, higher procedures and surgeries, rising insurance penetration, rebound in medical tourism and expansions being undertaken by hospitals.
