Fosun-owned Gland Pharma IPO price band at 1,490-1,500, offer opens 9 Nov

As per the red herring prospectus filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, while the company plans to raise ₹1,250 crore, it will also have an offer for sale of up to 34.9 million shares. Of these, up to 19.4 million will be sold by Fosun Pharma, while 10,047,435 shares will be sold by Gland Celsus. The rest will be sold by two trusts who are also continuing shareholders in the company.