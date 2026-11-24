Artificial intelligence (AI) spending is still climbing. Yesterday, Nvidia reported that its Data Center revenue rose 110% year on year to US$ 107.6 billion (bn) in the September-October quarter and guided for total revenue of US$ 130 bn in the next quarter.
Artificial intelligence (AI) spending is still climbing. Yesterday, Nvidia reported that its Data Center revenue rose 110% year on year to US$ 107.6 billion (bn) in the September-October quarter and guided for total revenue of US$ 130 bn in the next quarter.
That money is being spent by companies building AI systems, and a large part of it will flow to the firms that help them build, run and use those systems.
That money is being spent by companies building AI systems, and a large part of it will flow to the firms that help them build, run and use those systems.
In India, a few listed companies have turned that opportunity into stated, multi-year plans. Some are building capacity, such as an AI data centre. Others have set revenue targets for the end of this decade or are investing more in their own AI products.
These plans can take years to play out, but the current trajectory remains intact. AI is not in a bubble yet and is here to stay.
With that in mind, we looked at four Indian AI-related companies with clear multi-year plans. For each, we checked the latest results and what the plan involves.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)
The company is one of India's largest IT services and consulting companies, a part of the Tata Group.
Its services include software development, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, enterprise solutions, and digital transformation.
TCS reported its Q2 FY27 results on 8 October. Revenue rose 11.2% to ₹73,188 crore, and 1.3% from the previous quarter. In US dollar terms, revenue was $7.64 billion, up 2.4% from a year ago, or 2.8% in constant currency.
Net profit was ₹13,884 crore, up 4% from the previous quarter. The operating margin was 24%, and the board declared a dividend of ₹12 a share.
The AI business is now large enough to show up in the numbers. Annualized AI revenue reached $3.1 billion, which is more than 10% of total revenue.
TCS signed deals worth $9.6 billion in the quarter. Even so, overall growth in constant currency was only 2.8% year over year, suggesting AI revenue is not yet sufficient to lift the whole company.
The multi-year plan is HyperVault, TCS's AI data centre business. On 5 September, TCS and the Telangana government announced a campus of up to 1 GW on 264 acres near Hyderabad, with an investment of up to ₹70,000 crore. The state government has set a target of inauguration on 2 June 2028.
HyperVault had already secured ₹18,000 crore from the private equity firm TPG before the announcement. The plan is early. Reports on the announcement noted that it did not include a power purchase agreement, clearances, or anchor customers. On margins, TCS's CFO said the long-term aim remains 26% to 28%, compared with 24% now.
At ₹2,406.60, the stock closed on 17 November about 28% below its 52-week high of ₹3,350, with a PE of about 17.
Overall, TCS has the largest AI revenue base among the companies on this list, but its growth is slow, and the data centre is a large, long-dated bet that has yet to be built.
Persistent Systems Ltd
Persistent Systems is a company active in digital engineering, software product development, cloud, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) services.
Its clients use these services to develop technology products, modernise their legacy systems, and enhance their digital infrastructure. In this business, how clients spend money is just as important as how much they spend.
Persistent reported Q2 FY27 results on 15 October. Revenue rose 20% to $487.6 million, and 7.8% from the previous quarter.
In rupee terms, revenue was ₹4,664 crore, up 30.3%. Ebit was ₹698 crore, with a margin of 15%, down from 16% in the previous quarter. Net profit fell 25.4% to ₹352 crore. This was mainly due to acquisition-related expenses.
New business signed was $633.5 million in total contract value, below the record $1,146.2 million in Q1.
Persistent aims to cross $2 billion in revenue by FY27, which management has said it expects to reach on a run-rate basis by the end of the March 2027 quarter.
To get there, Persistent has made an all-cash offer of €81 a share for Germany's Nagarro. Post-acquisition, this would lift Europe's revenue share from about 9% to about 22%.
At ₹5,902.55, the stock closed on 17 November about 10% below its 52-week high of ₹6,597.
Persistent has reported 26 consecutive quarters of sequential revenue growth. Overall, revenue growth is strong, and the target is within reach, but profit is under pressure, and the Nagarro integration will decide how much of the $5 billion target comes with healthy margins.
Coforge Ltd
Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider that leverages deep domain expertise in select industry verticals to deliver modernisation and transformation services.
The company operates through 25 global delivery centres across 10 countries, maintaining a presence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Australia, and West Asia.
Coforge reported Q2 FY27 results on 24 October. Revenue rose 53.6% to ₹6,171 crore, or $652 million, up 41.1% in dollar terms. Net profit rose 56.5% to ₹588 crore. Ebitda was ₹1,270 crore, with a margin of 20.6%, up 168 basis points.
Much of the growth came from the Encora acquisition. Revenue rose 11.6% from the previous quarter, but organic growth in constant currency was 3.8% from the previous quarter.
Order intake was about $1.04 billion, more than double the level a year ago, and included eight large deals, the most the company has closed in a quarter. The next-12-month executable order book rose 45% to about $2.4 billion.
Coforge raised its FY27 reported Ebit margin guidance to 16% from 15.5% and cited AI-driven productivity gains as one of the reasons for margin growth. It’s targeting Ebit margins of 17% in Q4.
The plan is $5 billion in revenue by FY30. The Q2 revenue annualizes to about $2.6 billion, so the target means nearly doubling by FY30, with a mix of organic growth and acquisitions.
At ₹2,044, the stock closed on 17 November about 4% below its 52-week high of ₹2,127.
Overall, Coforge’s order intake and margins are improving, but the organic growth rate is a fraction of the reported number, and the FY30 target will need it to accelerate.
Fractal Analytics Ltd
Fractal Analytics is an Indian global AI and analytics company founded in 2000. It provides AI-driven solutions and analytics services to help businesses make data-driven decisions, understand and predict consumer behaviour, and optimise their operations.
It employs machine learning algorithms, predictive modelling, and big data analytics to deliver actionable insights. The company serves various sectors: consumer packaged goods, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, retail, technology, and finance.
Fractal Analytics, which listed in 2026, reported Q2 FY27 results in early November. Revenue rose 20% to ₹957 crore, its first quarter above $100 million, with growth of 10% in constant currency.
Adjusted Ebitda was ₹155 crore, with a margin of 16.2%, up from 15%. Net income rose 139% to ₹79.2 crore, helped by a low base.
Growth was uneven across segments. Healthcare and life sciences revenue rose 79%, and banking and insurance rose 30%, but telecom, media and technology revenue fell 18%.
Its gross margin fell to 44% from 46.2%, which management linked to investment in AI engineering talent. Net revenue retention was 115%, which means existing clients are spending more.
The plan is to spend more on its own AI products. Fractal said in May that it plans to raise R&D spending to 10% of revenue from 6.5%, without giving a date.
It also plans to reduce input-based revenue over about three years, in favour of outcome-based projects, which it expects to improve margins. In August, it set up an India business unit to offer its agentic AI platform, Cogentiq, to large Indian companies.
At ₹798.25, the stock closed on 17 November with a market cap of ₹13,898 crore and a PE of 51.
Overall, Fractal is the only pure AI play on the list and is growing fast, but it’s the most expensive of the four in terms of valuations, and its margin depends on whether the higher R&D spend pays off.
Conclusion
All four companies’ plans differ in how far along they are.
Persistent and Coforge have revenue targets backed by acquisitions.
TCS has the largest AI revenue base and the largest build-out ahead of it.
Fractal is the smallest company and the fastest-growing.
The common point is that each company's latest results show only part of the progress. Growth rates, margins, and the cost of building AI capacity will decide whether the plans are met.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations before drawing any investment conclusions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com