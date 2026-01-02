The chemical industry in India is highly diverse, with some manufacturers serving a wide range of sectors such as automotive, construction, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. Others focus on specialised areas like agrochemicals.
Four chemical stocks down up to 49% from 52-week highs
SummaryChemical stocks have fallen due to Chinese dumping, the global demand slowdown, rising input costs, and tepid quarterly results. In some cases, the fall has been due to company-specific reasons. Here is a list of four chemical stocks that are down up to 49% from their 52-week high prices.
