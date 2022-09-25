Four multibagger stocks will turn ex-bonus this week. These are Bharat Gears, Pondy Oxides, Ram Ratna Wires, and Excel Realty. These shares have given more than 400% to 700% returns to their investors in 2 years. They will be in focus in this week's trading sessions following the development. While Bharat Gears will turn ex-bonus on September 27, the remaining shares will become ex-bonus on September 28. In the first quarter of FY23, these companies have witnessed strong growth on the top-line front, while profits have been healthy too.

