Four of the 10 most valued companies together added ₹68,458.72 crore in market valuation last week, with Hindustan Unilever Limited and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.

While RIL, TCS, Infosys and HUL were the gainers from the top-10 list, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a cumulative erosion of ₹43,703.55 crore from their market valuation last week.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) zoomed ₹26,832.3 crore to reach ₹5,82,874.25 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped ₹24,628.79 crore to ₹6,41,108.34 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added ₹9,358.6 crore to its valuation to stand at ₹12,19,577.24 crore, while the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) climbed by ₹7,639.03 crore to ₹14,10,557.79 crore.

In contrast, State Bank of India's valuation diminished by ₹14,948.73 crore to ₹3,68,407.96 crore and that of HDFC declined ₹12,796.03 crore to ₹4,49,176.18 crore.

The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped ₹6,908.63 crore to ₹3,49,019.23 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived ₹3,644.88 crore to ₹4,36,390.78 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by ₹3,503.96 crore to reach ₹8,16,587.81 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped ₹1,901.32 crore to ₹3,67,425.99 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, RIL maintained its numero uno status, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 130.31 points or 0.24 per cent.

