NEW DELHI : Four of the 10 most valued companies together added ₹1,12,121.1 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services topping the chart.

Bharti Airtel, Infosys and ITC were the other gainers from the top-10 list.

On the other hand, RIL, HUL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank cumulatively lost ₹98,890 crore in market capitalisation during the week ended Friday.

The market valuation of TCS zoomed ₹47,148.71 crore to ₹7,57,587.71 crore, the biggest rise among the top-10 firms.

ITC's valuation jumped ₹26,735.6 crore to ₹2,29,065.73 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed ₹21,222.12 crore to ₹3,23,514.55 crore.

Infosys added ₹17,014.67 crore to its valuation to stand at ₹2,94,828.76 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of HDFC Bank tumbled ₹27,035.85 crore to ₹4,60,048.03 crore.

HDFC's valuation tanked ₹20,620.02 crore to reach ₹2,62,673.68 crore and that of ICICI Bank plunged ₹20,358.82 crore to ₹1,88,541.97 crore.

The market cap of Reliance Industries declined ₹17,306.57 crore to ₹9,07,548.99 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by ₹10,290.67 crore to ₹4,67,168.22 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dipped ₹3,278.07 crore to ₹2,22,049.15 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its number one position, followed by TCS, HUL, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

During the last week, the BSE Sensex declined 425.14 points or 1.36%.

