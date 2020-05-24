Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > Markets > Stock Markets > Four of top-10 Indian firms add 1.12 trillion in m-cap, TCS tops the chart
During the last week, the BSE Sensex declined 425.14 points or 1.36%

Four of top-10 Indian firms add 1.12 trillion in m-cap, TCS tops the chart

1 min read . 04:39 PM IST PTI

  • The market valuation of TCS zoomed 47,148.71 crore to 7,57,587.71 crore, the biggest rise among the top-10 firms
  • Bharti Airtel, Infosys and ITC were the other gainers from the top-10 list

NEW DELHI : Four of the 10 most valued companies together added 1,12,121.1 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services topping the chart.

Four of the 10 most valued companies together added 1,12,121.1 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services topping the chart.

Bharti Airtel, Infosys and ITC were the other gainers from the top-10 list.

Bharti Airtel, Infosys and ITC were the other gainers from the top-10 list.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On the other hand, RIL, HUL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank cumulatively lost 98,890 crore in market capitalisation during the week ended Friday.

The market valuation of TCS zoomed 47,148.71 crore to 7,57,587.71 crore, the biggest rise among the top-10 firms.

ITC's valuation jumped 26,735.6 crore to 2,29,065.73 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed 21,222.12 crore to 3,23,514.55 crore.

Infosys added 17,014.67 crore to its valuation to stand at 2,94,828.76 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of HDFC Bank tumbled 27,035.85 crore to 4,60,048.03 crore.

HDFC's valuation tanked 20,620.02 crore to reach 2,62,673.68 crore and that of ICICI Bank plunged 20,358.82 crore to 1,88,541.97 crore.

The market cap of Reliance Industries declined 17,306.57 crore to 9,07,548.99 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by 10,290.67 crore to 4,67,168.22 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dipped 3,278.07 crore to 2,22,049.15 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its number one position, followed by TCS, HUL, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

During the last week, the BSE Sensex declined 425.14 points or 1.36%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated