Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Four of top-10 most-valued companies add 65,464 cr to market cap; Airtel, SBI top gainers
Four out of the top ten most-valued companies cumulatively added 65,464.41 crore to their market valuation over the last week. Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India emerged as the biggest gainers during the past trading week.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 710 points, or 1.21 per cent, during the last week. Market benchmark Sensex reached the record high of 59,000 for the first time on Thursday.

Among the top-ten companies, Reliance Industries Limited, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the laggards, who lost 43,746.79 crore between them.

Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the winners.

During the week, Bharti Airtel added 22,984.14 crore to its market valuation that climbed to 3,99,901.97 crore. State Bank of India added 19,500.28 crore, taking its market capitalisation (m-cap) to 4,05,221.99 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services climbed 14,315.33 crore to 14,16,903.13 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped 8,664.66 crore to 8,76,597.86 crore.

In contrast, the market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled 22,219.75 crore to 15,15,380.48 crore. Hindustan Unilever Ltd faced an erosion of 20,605.92 crore to 6,39,335.53 crore. HDFC's valuation declined 576.19 crore to 5,10,550.29 crore and that of Infosys plunged 212.1 crore to 7,17,427.09 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance dipped 90.54 crore to 4,48,292.54 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived 42.29 crore to 4,99,176.68 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries Limited retained the top spot, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

