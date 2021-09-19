Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Four out of the top ten most-valued companies cumulatively added ₹65,464.41 crore to their market valuation over the last week. Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India emerged as the biggest gainers during the past trading week.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 710 points, or 1.21 per cent, during the last week. Market benchmark Sensex reached the record high of 59,000 for the first time on Thursday.

Among the top-ten companies, Reliance Industries Limited, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the laggards, who lost ₹43,746.79 crore between them.

Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the winners.

During the week, Bharti Airtel added ₹22,984.14 crore to its market valuation that climbed to ₹3,99,901.97 crore. State Bank of India added ₹19,500.28 crore, taking its market capitalisation (m-cap) to ₹4,05,221.99 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services climbed ₹14,315.33 crore to ₹14,16,903.13 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped ₹8,664.66 crore to ₹8,76,597.86 crore.

In contrast, the market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled ₹22,219.75 crore to ₹15,15,380.48 crore. Hindustan Unilever Ltd faced an erosion of ₹20,605.92 crore to ₹6,39,335.53 crore. HDFC's valuation declined ₹576.19 crore to ₹5,10,550.29 crore and that of Infosys plunged ₹212.1 crore to ₹7,17,427.09 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries Limited retained the top spot, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

