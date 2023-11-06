Four realty stocks including Phoenix Mills, Macrotech Developers hit new record highs; here's why
Macrotech Developers, Brigade Enterprises, Phoenix Mills and Oberoi Realty shares reached new highs in today's trading session. The strong performance of real estate stocks is attributed to increased demand for houses and FII inflow into the sector.
The winning momentum in the realty sector continued into Monday's trading session, with a majority of realty stocks hitting fresh all-time highs. The Nifty Realty index surged by 2% today, marking a new record level at 656.65.
