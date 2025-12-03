Four safe stocks to add to your 2026 watchlist
Equitymaster 6 min read 03 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Here is a list of four safe stocks that can be considered for your 2026 watchlist.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The perception of safety in stock markets varies widely depending on the investor's risk tolerance, investment horizon, and market conditions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story