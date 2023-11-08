Markets
Four stocks that could see big buybacks in 2024
Equitymaster 6 min read 08 Nov 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Summary
- These companies have high cash balances, little or no debt, and a strong record of rewarding shareholders
This year has seen 35 Indian companies buy back shares worth ₹470.3 billion, almost doubling the total value of share buybacks in 2022. A few more companies, including TCS and Somany Ceramics, have also announced buybacks worth ₹171.25 billion that will be executed this year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less