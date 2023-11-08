Four stocks that could see big buybacks in 2024

This year has seen 35 Indian companies buy back shares worth ₹470.3 billion, almost doubling the total value of share buybacks in 2022 . A few more companies, including TCS and Somany Ceramics , have also announced buybacks worth ₹171.25 billion that will be executed this year.

As buybacks are a more tax-efficient way of rewarding shareholders than paying dividends, an increasing number of companies are choosing this route.

When a company announces it will buy back a certain percentage of its shares, it first fixes a price and a record date – the deadline for shareholders to apply for the buyback offer. Once the offer period ends, the company reviews and finalises buyback applications and settles payments. After buying them back, the company either cancels the shares or retains them as treasury shares. Buybacks are not guided by policy and companies announce them only if they have excess cash.

With this in mind, we have shortlisted companies with high cash balances and low debt that could announce buybacks.

Formerly known as Hindustan Computers Limited, HCL Technologies is a multinational information technology services and consulting company headquartered in Noida.

In the last three years its revenue has grown at a company annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% thanks to increased demand for digital transformation. Net profit grew at a CAGR of 9.9% over the same period.

In September 2018 the company bought back 36 million shares at ₹1,100 each. The ₹40 billion buyback was in line with its stated goal of returning more than half of its net income to shareholders. At the end of FY23 the company had a cash balance of ₹62 billion and was debt-free.

Considering the amount of cash lying on its books, the company could well announce a buyback in 2024. However, it could also pay a dividend, given its consistency on this front. Since 2006 the company has declared 85 dividends in total and has paid dividends in all quarters since FY14.

For FY24 it has already declared two interim dividends of ₹10 and ₹12 each. The five-year average dividend payout ratio stands at 46.3%. The dividend yield over the past five years has averaged 2.4%.

In the first two quarters of FY24 the company won 16 large deals worth$ 3.9 billion ( ₹3.2 trillion). The strong pipeline of orders and the company’s diversified client base will drive its growth in the medium term.

Established in 1965, Engineers India is a global engineering consultancy and engineering procurement and construction (EPC) company owned by the government of India. It offers services in various sectors but its main presence is in the oil and gas value chain.

In the past three years the company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 2% thanks to a high order inflow. Net profit grew at a CAGR of 9.6% over the same period.

In November 2020 the company announced a buyback of 69.8 million shares at ₹84 each. The shares were 11.1% paid-up capital or ₹5.8 billion at that time. This was primarily to meet the target of rewarding the shareholders through dividends or buybacks.

At the end of FY23 the company’s cash balance was ₹10.2 billion. It is also debt-free.

This signals a possible buyback in 2024. However, it could also pay a dividend, which it has done consistently since 2010.

In FY23 it paid a dividend of ₹3 with a dividend payout of 49% and a yield of 4.1%. The five-year average dividend payout ratio stands at 56.8%. The dividend yield over the past five years has averaged 3.9%.

As of June 2023, the company's order book stood at ₹81 billion, with the majority of orders comprising consultancy projects. Its strong order book and robust financial position will drive growth in the medium term.

Coal India was one of the most unloved stocks thanks to a prolonged period of underperformance. However, the company's shares have performed well on the bourses of late, and appreciated over 20% in the past year.

Despite lagging in terms of share performance, Coal India is one of the leading dividend payers, known for making big payouts. It has consistently paid dividends since listing in 2010.

In the past five years the average dividend payout ratio and dividend yield stood at 56.3% and 8.9%, respectively. The company's high cash balance, low debt and strong financials have helped it pay consistent dividends.

In the past three years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 19.4%, driven by higher demand for power. Net profit grew at a CAGR of 30.3% over the same period.

Although the company has debt, its debt-to-equity ratio and interest coverage ratio are 0.1x and 56.5x, respectively, indicating low leverage and high liquidity. At the end of June 2023 its net cash and cash equivalents stood at more than ₹490 billion.

Considering the high cash balance, robust financials and low debt, the company could either buy back shares or reward shareholders with a large dividend.

Coal India's last buyback was in 2019, when it purchased 44 million shares at ₹235 each. The shares comprised 0.72% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital, or ₹10 billion at the time.

Although renewable energy is the latest trend, coal remains a critical part of India’s economy. Coal India is the largest coal supplier to the Indian power sector, and we believe that growing demand for power will drive the company’s growth in the medium term.

#4 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The company manufactures warships, submarines, cargo and passenger ships for the defence sector. It also repairs ships for its clients.

In the past three years the company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 22.6%, driven by a healthy order book. Net profit grew at a CAGR of 32.1% over the same period. As of 31 March 2023 it had no debt on its books. The company's cash balance at the end of FY23 was ₹132.8 billion, making it one of the most cash-rich midcaps in India.

With a high cash balance and zero debt, there are good chances of a buyback. The company was listed in 2020 and has not yet announced a share buyback. However, it has paid dividends consistently – six times in the past three years.

The three-year average dividend payout ratio stands at 31.4%. The dividend yield over the past three years has averaged 3.2%. As of June 2023, the company’s order book was around ₹40 billion. These projects are expected to be executed by FY26.

It has contracts for Project-17A frigates, Project-15B destroyers, and Project-75 submarines, and has signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany's Thyssenkrupp to participate in an Indian Navy submarine tender worth about $5.2 billion.

Mazagon Dock also has agreements with several private businesses that aim to boost defence exports from $1.5 billion to $5 billion by the end of FY25. All of this indicates that the company's growth prospects are quite good.

Why do companies buy back their shares?

Share buybacks are a way of sharing excess profits with shareholders. However, companies sometimes announce buybacks to artificially boost their stock price. Buybacks also improve important financial metrics such as earnings per share (EPS), return on equity (RoE) and return on assets (RoA). Investors therefore shouldn't judge a company purely on its buyback plan.

When investing in companies, it is important to look at the fundamentals, such as revenue and profit growth, debt, earnings multiple, and growth prospects. Only if a company is fundamentally strong should you consider investing in it for the long term.

Happy investing!

