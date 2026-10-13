Four stocks that saw a sharp rise in DII holding in September quarter

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) may not make much noise, but they do a lot of the heavy lifting in Indian equities.
Mutual funds, insurers and pension funds have emerged as major market participants, supported by steady monthly inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs) and other long-term savings. This domestic money provides a cushion when foreign investors pull back.
In the September quarter, DIIs raised their stakes sharply in a handful of companies. We analysed shareholding data to identify four stocks that saw some of the biggest increases in DII ownership.