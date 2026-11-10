Four stocks with high dividend payout ratios to watch

The dividend payout ratio is an important metric for investors seeking companies that consistently reward shareholders.
The dividend payout ratio is an important metric for investors seeking companies that consistently reward shareholders.
It indicates the proportion of a company's net profit distributed as dividends, offering insights into its dividend policy and capital allocation strategy.
It indicates the proportion of a company's net profit distributed as dividends, offering insights into its dividend policy and capital allocation strategy.
Companies with high payout ratios may appeal to income-focused investors, particularly those seeking regular dividend income.
However, a high payout ratio does not always indicate financial strength, as it may also leave limited funds for future expansion and reinvestment.
In this editorial, we look at four stocks with high dividend payout ratios and examine their businesses and financial performance.
#1 Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra is one of India's leading IT services and consulting companies and a part of the Mahindra Group.
Established in 1986, the company provides technology solutions to global businesses across industries, including telecommunications, banking, manufacturing, healthcare. and retail.
The company delivered a solid dividend payout ratio of up to 94% in FY26 and almost similar in FY25.
Its revenue in Q2FY27 was ₹16,180 crore, up 15.6% YoY. Profit after tax was ₹1586 crore, up 32.7% YoY.
On deal wins, Tech Mahindra reported total deal wins of $1.023 billion for the quarter. Wins were broad-based across verticals and geographies.
On the AI front, the management said the ambition goes beyond participating in the AI opportunity. It is to establish Tech Mahindra as a differentiated, AI-led transformation partnerthat delivers measurable business outcomes for clients, drives structural improvements in productivity, and creates a foundation for sustained, profitable growth.
#2 Hindustan Unilever (HUL)
HUL is one of India's top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, with a presence across home care, beauty and personal care, and food products.
Its well-known brands include Surf Excel, Rin, Vim, Dove, Lux, Lifebuoy, Pond's, Vaseline, Lakmé, Clinic Plus, Brooke Bond, Bru, and Kissan.
The company reported a dividend payout ratio of 90.4% in FY26.
HUL delivered revenues of ₹18,071 crore in Q1FY27. The company saw underlying sales growth of 15%, while the underlying volume growth was strong at 7%. This marks the highest underlying sales growth in the last 14 quarters for Hindustan Unilever.
Ebitda grew 8% YoY to ₹4,089 crore. HUL reported a net profit for the quarter ended September at ₹2,796 crore, which was flat due to one-off tax-related gains of ₹273 crore in exceptional items in the base period.
The company said that the underlying demand environment remains resilient, supported by healthy macro indicators. The company expects FY27 to be better than FY26, driven by portfolio and channel transformation.
However, the company expects commodity inflation to continue in the short-term and consolidated EBITDA margin to be within the current guided range of 22-24%.
#3 TCS
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of India's largest IT services and consulting companies, a part of the Tata Group.
Its services include software development, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, enterprise solutions, and digital transformation.
TCS reported a dividend payout ratio of 80.5% in FY26.
In Q2FY27, TCS reported revenue of ₹73,188 crore, up 11.2% YoY. The company's operating margin was 24.0%, with a net margin of 19%. Cash flow from operations stood at 102.2% of net profit.
The company reported an order book with a total contract value of at $9.6 billion.
Management said the demand environment has not materially changed since last quarter, and discretionary programs without near-term value remain under scrutiny.
Against this backdrop, the primary opportunity and focus is translating advances in AI into measurable enterprise advantage for our clients.
On the AI front, management said they are adding a stronger partnership ecosystem with Frontier AI companies, Hyperscalers, the semiconductor ecosystem, Tier-1 industrial suppliers, and enterprise software providers.
#4 Wipro
Wipro provides services in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, engineering, consulting and digital transformation. It serves clients across several industries, including banking, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and telecommunications.
Wipro had a dividend payout ratio of 87% in FY26.
On the financial front in Q2FY27, the company’s IT services revenue stood at US$ 2.61 bn, flat sequentially and up 0.6% YoY in constant currency. The operating margin for the quarter was 16.5%, up 0.5% from last quarter.
Coming to deal wins and pipeline. In Q2FY27, Wipro closed US$ 2.6 bn in total contract value and signed nine large deals. Management said bookings reflect a healthy mix of new business and expansion of existing engagements.
The company says that Q3 for will remain impacted by seasonal furloughs. The company is guiding for a sequential IT services revenue growth of minus 1.5% to plus 0.5% in constant currency.
Despite a challenging macro environment, the management says that the business remains resilient. They believe AI will expand new growth avenues and accelerate demand for higher-value transformation.
Conclusion
While high dividend payout ratios may appear attractive, investors should not view them as a guarantee of sustainable returns.
A consistently high payout can limit funds available for future expansion, debt reduction and business investments.
Moreover, dividends depend on profitability, cash flows and management decisions and can be reduced or discontinued.
Investors should also examine earnings stability, cash flow generation, debt levels and future capital requirements before making investment decisions based solely on dividend payouts.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com.