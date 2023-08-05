Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) started August on a subdued note, while the inflows by the end of July came in lower than June 2023. FPIs sold ₹2,034 crore in Indian equities so far in August and infused a total of ₹46,618 crore in July taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data. During the last seven trading sessions FPIs sold stocks worth ₹8,545 crore in the cash market, according to analysts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}