FPIs see autos, consumer durables race past staples during festive season

MUMBAI : The upcoming festive season appears to be prompting foreign investors to position early for a potential pickup in demand, particularly in autos and consumer durables, according to market participants.
MUMBAI : The upcoming festive season appears to be prompting foreign investors to position early for a potential pickup in demand, particularly in autos and consumer durables, according to market participants.
Data from National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) showed that the automobile and auto component sector saw foreign portfolio investor (FPI) buying of $326 million in August 2026, ending a five-month selling streak. The sector last saw buying in February, when FPIs invested $394 million.
Data from National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) showed that the automobile and auto component sector saw foreign portfolio investor (FPI) buying of $326 million in August 2026, ending a five-month selling streak. The sector last saw buying in February, when FPIs invested $394 million.
The near-term boost
Market participants see the festive season as a near-term trigger for investors warming up to autos and consumer durables again, but believe the improvement is more fundamental than just a seasonal trade.
“Yes, the upcoming festive season is certainly one of the key reasons investors are warming up to autos and consumer durables, but it is not the only factor,” said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities.
In autos, there is already a strong underlying recovery in demand. The sector has benefited from a favourable base and the goods and services tax (GST) cut implemented in September 2025, which has helped drive healthy sales volumes, particularly in two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, and to some extent in commercial vehicles as well, he noted.
While the war in West Asia and the resulting rise in crude and diesel prices had temporarily moderated the momentum in commercial vehicles, the segment saw a strong recovery in August, he added.
Between April and August, domestic two-wheeler sales grew 18% year-on-year to 9.1 million units, with exports also gaining traction, according to a 2 September note by Axis Securities. Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 28% on-year to 2.16 million units, and domestic commercial vehicle volumes grew 22% year-to-date to 435,000 units. Besides, tractor sales also rose 16%, the note said.
While the FY27 industry outlook remains positive, supported by healthy demand, improving rural sentiment, premiumization, electric vehicle adoption and new launches, growth is likely to moderate in H2FY27 on a high base. Rising input costs, higher vehicle prices and uneven monsoons could also partly offset the recovery, the brokerage said.
Commercial vehicles, which were hit harder by the West Asia war-related disruptions, are also seeing a meaningful pickup. The strength is even clearer in auto components, with several ancillaries growing faster than the industry, helped by new customers, product launches, higher content per vehicle and diversification into areas such as defence.
Lumax Industries Ltd, Pricol Ltd, SJS Enterprises Ltd and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd are among those that could deliver high-teens growth over the longer term, Agrawal explained.
Consumer durables are also entering a seasonally favourable period, with expectations of stronger demand through Diwali and the post-Diwali period supporting investor sentiment. Companies have so far managed elevated input costs reasonably well, with price hikes and cost optimization helping protect margins and keeping the sector’s setup constructive, said market participants.
Consumption saturation
That said, the story is quite different for the food, beverages and tobacco sector, where selling has continued amid a relatively subdued growth outlook.
Vinit Sambre, executive director and head of equities, DSP Mutual Fund, pointed out that the June quarter has shown signs of improving consumer demand, particularly in premium products, beverages and discretionary categories. However, the recovery remains uneven, with mass-market consumers still more price-sensitive.
The larger issue for traditional consumer staples has been the combination of modest volume growth, input-cost pressures and historically premium valuations. “When earnings growth is in the high single digits or low double digits, it becomes difficult for the market to sustain very high valuation multiples, particularly when alternative sectors are delivering faster earnings growth,” Sambre said.
There is also an important structural change taking place in consumption. The consumer wallet is increasingly shifting towards premium products, digital and quick-commerce channels, newer direct-to-consumer brands, eating out, travel and other discretionary categories. Therefore, even if overall consumption continues to rise as a share of the economy, the beneficiaries may be different from the traditional packaged consumer goods winners of the previous decade, he said.
Overall, food and beverages are facing an inflationary environment, while many categories are already mature, leaving limited room for a sharp rise in volumes and earnings, Agrawal flagged.
Tobacco faces an added challenge from the sharp increase in taxes announced in the last Union budget, which has hurt volumes and weighed on both Q1 numbers and stock performance, he pointed out. The weakness is not just about valuations, but muted growth, higher tobacco taxes, and weaker volumes are also driving the pressure, he added.
The prolonged selling appears to be less about a breakdown in the consumer story and more about relative earnings growth and valuations. As valuations cool off and rural and mass-market demand recovers, the sector could present opportunities again.