FPI debt inflows at 26-month high in Nov on Fed rate pause
Their investments are primarily into central government and corporate bonds
The increased buying coincides with the US Fed leaving its benchmark Fed Funds Rate unchanged at 5.25% on 1 Nov
MUMBAI : FPI net inflows into Indian bonds in November have hit the highest level in 26 months, thanks to higher allocations by foreign investors to emerging markets like India in anticipation of US interest rates having peaked and buying by non-index funds ahead of the country’s inclusion in JP Morgan’s Global Bond Index - Emerging Markets next year. Analysts expect the flows to remain strong, though volatile.
