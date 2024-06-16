FPI ease selling streak in June as outflows decline to ₹3,064 crore in Indian equities; When will inflows resume?
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) significantly reduced their selling streak last week as the net outflows in June now stand at ₹3,064 crore in Indian equities till June 14. The total debt inflows stand at ₹5,703 crore so far this month. This comes after FPIs offloaded ₹5,586 crore worth of Indian equities in May.
