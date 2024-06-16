Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) significantly reduced their selling streak last week as the net outflows in June now stand at ₹3,064 crore in Indian equities till June 14. The total debt inflows stand at ₹5,703 crore so far this month. This comes after FPIs offloaded ₹5,586 crore worth of Indian equities in May.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers, purchasing around ₹2,029 crores in the cash segment last week, adding positive sentiment to the market. Analysts also highlighted that there was a notable short covering in the Futures and Options (F&O) market. The net short contracts in index futures dropped significantly to 24,000 from a peak of 3.4 lakh.

