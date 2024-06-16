Explore
FPI ease selling streak in June as outflows decline to ₹3,064 crore in Indian equities; When will inflows resume?

Nikita Prasad

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) significantly reduced their selling streak last week as the net outflows in June now stand at 3,064 crore in Indian equities till June 14. The total debt inflows stand at 5,703 crore so far this month. This comes after FPIs offloaded 5,586 crore worth of Indian equities in May.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers, purchasing around 2,029 crores in the cash segment last week, adding positive sentiment to the market. Analysts also highlighted that there was a notable short covering in the Futures and Options (F&O) market. The net short contracts in index futures dropped significantly to 24,000 from a peak of 3.4 lakh.

Published: 16 Jun 2024, 06:24 PM IST
