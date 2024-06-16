Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FPI ease selling streak in June as outflows decline to 3,064 crore in Indian equities; When will inflows resume?

FPI ease selling streak in June as outflows decline to ₹3,064 crore in Indian equities; When will inflows resume?

Nikita Prasad

  • FPI offlo

FPIs outflows significantly declined last week over market sentiment. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) significantly reduced their selling streak last week as the net outflows in June now stand at 3,064 crore in Indian equities till June 14. The total debt inflows stand at 5,703 crore so far this month. This comes after FPIs offloaded 5,586 crore worth of Indian equities in May.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers, purchasing around 2,029 crores in the cash segment last week, adding positive sentiment to the market. Analysts also highlighted that there was a notable short covering in the Futures and Options (F&O) market. The net short contracts in index futures dropped significantly to 24,000 from a peak of 3.4 lakh.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
