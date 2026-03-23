Six years ago, foreign investors fled from Indian markets as the coronavirus pandemic spread. This time, the stampede is worse.
FPI equity assets hit harder by US-Iran war than covid-19 pandemic
SummaryThe West Asia conflict has caused a $79 billion hole in FPI assets during fortnight ended 15 March, more than the $60 billion fall seen during the fortnight ended 31 March 2020.
Six years ago, foreign investors fled from Indian markets as the coronavirus pandemic spread. This time, the stampede is worse.
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