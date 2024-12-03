Markets
Sebi norms may have partly fuelled recent FPI sell off
Ram Sahgal , Neha Joshi 4 min read 03 Dec 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Summary
- Recent FPI outflows, totalling ₹1.16 trillion, were partly driven by Sebi’s revised disclosure norms targeting misuse of FPI routes, forcing some funds to liquidate holdings.
- The impact coincided with factors like tepid corporate quarterly earnings & rising US bond yields, intensifying the sell-off.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : Was the humongous foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling of the past two months driven only by poor corporate earnings and rising bond yields in the US?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less