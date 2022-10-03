Shares of Lancer Container Lines Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. In post-Covid rally, this small-cap stock has given whopping return to its shareholders. Probably, this sharp rise in the scrip has attracted Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) as well. In fact, during April to June 2022 quarter, they almost doubled their stake in the company from 6.63 per cent in Q4FY22 quarter to 13.60 per cent in Q1FY23 quarter.

Lancer Container Lines shareholding pattern

As mentioned above, FPIs raised their stake in the small-cap company from 6.63 per cent to 13.60 per cent during April to June 2022 quarter, which is more than double of their stake at the end of March 31, 2022 quarter. In March 2022 shareholding pattern, Elara India Opportunities Fund was holding 5,02,676 shares or 1.67 per cent stake in the company that went up to 13,34,676 or 4.43 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Other FPIs, who hold major share in the company are Eriska Investment Fund, Nomura Singapore and Response Opportunities Fund. By end of June 2022 quarter, Eriska Investment Fund is holding 10 lakh shares or 3.32 per cent stake in the company. Nomura Singapore is holding 11,70,140 shares or 3.88 per cent stake in the company while Response Opportunities hold 4 lakh shares or 1.33 per cent stake in the company.

Lancer Container Lines share price history

In last one month, this small-cap stock has surged from around 268 to ₹323 apiece levels, recording around 20 per cent rise in this period. In last six months, Lancer Container share price ascended from around 164 to ₹323 per share levels, logging around 95 per cent in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has delivered around 80 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹114 to ₹323 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 180 per cent return to its investors. In last 5 years, this small-cap multibagger stock has risen from around ₹14 to ₹323 apiece levels, appreciating around 2200 per cent in this time.

The multibagger stock ended with a market cap of ₹973 crore and its trade volume on Friday was around 3.20 lakh. Its 52-week high is ₹404.45 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹58.25 per share on BSE. Its book value per share is 14.48 while its EPS is 12.09. The small-cap stock is standing at a PE multiple of 26.71, which is slightly higher from the sector PE of 25.26.