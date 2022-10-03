FPI favourite multibagger stock gives 2200% return in 5 years. Do you own?

Lancer Container Lines shareholding pattern

As mentioned above, FPIs raised their stake in the small-cap company from 6.63 per cent to 13.60 per cent during April to June 2022 quarter, which is more than double of their stake at the end of March 31, 2022 quarter. In March 2022 shareholding pattern, Elara India Opportunities Fund was holding 5,02,676 shares or 1.67 per cent stake in the company that went up to 13,34,676 or 4.43 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Other FPIs, who hold major share in the company are Eriska Investment Fund, Nomura Singapore and Response Opportunities Fund. By end of June 2022 quarter, Eriska Investment Fund is holding 10 lakh shares or 3.32 per cent stake in the company. Nomura Singapore is holding 11,70,140 shares or 3.88 per cent stake in the company while Response Opportunities hold 4 lakh shares or 1.33 per cent stake in the company.