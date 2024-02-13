FPI flows may remain volatile in the near term, feel analysts
Stock market today: With no clarity on Interest rate cut timeline in the US, FPI are adopting a risk-off strategy, a stance likely to persist temporarily owing to their cautious approach towards emerging economies, said analysts. The FPI have net sold ₹28488 crore worth equities ytd till 12 Feb.
The markets have remained volatile in past few sessions. As on one hand the US federal Reserve has not given any indication of an early rate cut against market expectations of a rate cut by March, the various data points also have not been providing any clear road map for the rate cuts.
