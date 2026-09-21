FPI derivatives bets hit record high amid roiling oil

Ram Sahgal
1 min read21 Sep 2026, 09:24 AM IST
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As global uncertainty looms, FPIs have raised their short positions on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures to record levels.(Pixabay)
Summary
Sentiment soured by rising oil as West Asia war disrupts supplies, prompting FPIs to build record short positions even as Indian equities retreat.

Amid hardening global interest rates and oil prices, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised their bearish positions on Indian equity index futures to a record last week, signalling persisting uncertainty in stocks.

FPIs increased their net cumulative short position on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures to 290,041 contracts on Thursday before trimming them to 288,428 contracts a day later, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

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Oil shock

FPIs have not only sold futures on Nifty and Bank Nifty but have also sold shares worth 20,974 crore so far this month, according to depository data, after turning net buyers worth 49,831 crore in July and August on hopes of oil prices trending lower with a resolution to the conflict.

However, their hopes have been dashed with the war expanding from the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea. Oil, which corrected from $120 a barrel at the height of the conflict in end-March to $82.49 on 6 August, flared up again to $103.87 on Friday.

FPIs have largely remained sellers of Indian shares over the past two and a half years amid heightened tariffs imposed by the US, being bypassed by the global AI trade and, more recently, the war in West Asia.

They sold Indian shares worth 1.27 trillion in FY25, 1.8 trillion in FY26 and 1.14 trillion in FY27 through 18 September, according to depository data.

Last week, both the US Fed and the Bank of Japan increased interest rates by 25 basis points amid rising inflation expectations.

Also Read | FPIs seen favouring autos, consumer durables over staples this festive season

About the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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