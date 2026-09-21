FPI derivatives bets hit record high amid roiling oil

Amid hardening global interest rates and oil prices, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised their bearish positions on Indian equity index futures to a record last week, signalling persisting uncertainty in stocks.
Amid hardening global interest rates and oil prices, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised their bearish positions on Indian equity index futures to a record last week, signalling persisting uncertainty in stocks.
FPIs increased their net cumulative short position on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures to 290,041 contracts on Thursday before trimming them to 288,428 contracts a day later, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
FPIs increased their net cumulative short position on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures to 290,041 contracts on Thursday before trimming them to 288,428 contracts a day later, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Oil shock
FPIs have not only sold futures on Nifty and Bank Nifty but have also sold shares worth ₹20,974 crore so far this month, according to depository data, after turning net buyers worth ₹49,831 crore in July and August on hopes of oil prices trending lower with a resolution to the conflict.
However, their hopes have been dashed with the war expanding from the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea. Oil, which corrected from $120 a barrel at the height of the conflict in end-March to $82.49 on 6 August, flared up again to $103.87 on Friday.
FPIs have largely remained sellers of Indian shares over the past two and a half years amid heightened tariffs imposed by the US, being bypassed by the global AI trade and, more recently, the war in West Asia.
They sold Indian shares worth ₹1.27 trillion in FY25, ₹1.8 trillion in FY26 and ₹1.14 trillion in FY27 through 18 September, according to depository data.
Last week, both the US Fed and the Bank of Japan increased interest rates by 25 basis points amid rising inflation expectations.