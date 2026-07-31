FPIs return after four-month exodus, but is the worst really over?

After months of relentless selling since March, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) finally turned net buyers in July, investing ₹15,412 crore in Indian equities.
The inflow follows net outflows of ₹49,340 crore in June, ₹32,963 crore in May, ₹60,847 crore in April and a massive ₹1.17 trillion in March, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL).
Despite July's turnaround, FPIs have pulled out a net ₹2.59 trillion from Indian equities so far in 2026, far exceeding the ₹1.66 trillion withdrawn during calendar year 2025.